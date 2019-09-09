Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 4:02 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Coast Guard says 3 of 4 rescued from cargo ship

Rescuers pull out men trapped inside capsized cargo ship

Parents slam schools that don’t warn them of threats

Nassar victims upset Michigan State’s trustees drop probe

Abrams tells Democrats: Go after Georgia, irregular voters

General: US faces ‘Sputnik moment’ in space race competition

NOAA scientist: agency likely broke science integrity rules

For some Texans, nearest abortion clinic is 250 miles away

Jury of 10 women, 2 men to hear Mar-a-Lago trespassing trial

Number of border crossers, families with kids, falls again

