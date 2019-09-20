Pittsburgh prepares to commemorate 2018 synagogue attack
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested
23 states sue Trump to keep California’s auto emission rules
Officials: Tour bus crash near national park in Utah kills 4
Imelda leaves 4 dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
Rule would bar grad assistant unionizing at private schools
Auto union strike is latest worry in Flint, GM’s birthplace
Dive boat, Ghost Ship fires a lesson in proving negligence
Patient records found at shuttered Indiana abortion clinics
NYPD commander who took “Son of Sam” confession dead at 99
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.