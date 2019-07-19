Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

Why no hush-money charges against Trump? Feds are silent

Plan to slow Western wildfires would clear strips of land

Parents told they could lose kids over unpaid school lunches

Berkeley drops words like ‘manpower’ in push to be inclusive

US judge denies bail for ex-Peruvian president Toledo

Giant Hawaii telescope to focus on big unknowns of universe

Apollo 11 astronauts reunite on 50th anniversary of moonshot

Service resuming after 7 New York City subway lines stopped

Florida sheriff to investigate Epstein’s work release

Events fall as mercury rises; moon commemoration called off

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up