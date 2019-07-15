Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

Churches jump into action with threat of immigration sweeps

Government restrictions on religion increasing worldwide

Apollo 11 moon landing had thousands working behind scenes

Protests flare over construction of telescope in Hawaii

Man charged in Utah college student’s death appears in court

Making an immigration arrest requires hours of surveillance

Serial killer linked to Arkansas woman’s 1994 slaying

Women urge jail until trial for Epstein as judge weighs bail

Final blast of torrential rains unleashed by weakened Barry

Scientists close in on blood test for Alzheimer’s

