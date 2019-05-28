202
Home » National News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 3:31 pm 05/28/2019 03:31pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 26, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Upside

2. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

4. Hunter Killer

5. Cold Pursuit

6. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

7. Fighting With My Family

8. Bumblebee

9. Apollo 11 (2019)

10. Prospect

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Never Look Away

2. Gloria Bell

3. Iron Cowboy the Story of The 50-50-50

4. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

5. We Have Always Lived In the Castle

6. On the Basis of Sex

7. Egg

8. The Professor and the Madman

9. Avengement

10. Patrick

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!