AP Top U.S. News at 11:18 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 12:00 am 05/01/2019 12:00am
Student tackled campus gunman, slain while saving lives

FBI informant helped nab Army veteran accused of bomb plot

Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing more armed teachers

Defense upholds Oakland warehouse operator as family man

Former Penn State president richly paid as he fought charges

Coroner: Woman obsessed with Columbine died before warnings

School safety at forefront of teacher rally after shooting

Man convicted in Chicago bomb plot apologizes at sentencing

Conviction for Minneapolis cop prompts questions about race

Chinese fossil sheds light on mysterious Neanderthal kin

National News
