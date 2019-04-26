202
2nd fire breaks out at Pennsylvania church after first ruled arson

By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton April 26, 2019 2:45 am
The Pentecostal Church of Bethlehem was ablaze for the second time this week.

Thursday’s fire started in the early morning hours in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“It was heartbreaking and really sad that this would happen for the second time and I said who would do such a thing, I mean what else can they burn in the building?” said Nitza Colon, church leader and daughter of the church’s pastor who spoke to CNN affiliate WFMZ.

“They already burned what we love so much, the inside, you know so what else I guess until they see it to the ground, I guess they won’t let it go,” she said.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has not been determined.

But the first blaze, which began shortly after midnight on Tuesday, was determined to be arson by the Bethlehem City Fire Marshall.

The motive is unclear, according to a press release from the Bethlehem Police Department, but it appears to have been started in the sanctuary area of the church.

No injuries were reported, and the fire had burned itself out by the time first responders arrived, according to the release.

The Bethlehem Police encourages anyone with any information about this case to call 610-691-6660, where callers may remain anonymous.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible, according to the release. The ATF tip line is 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).

