202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 12:00 am 04/24/2019 12:00am
Share

Looming wave of sex abuse cases poses threat to Boy Scouts

Planned Parenthood: States should oppose Trump ‘gag rule’

Handful of US states are poised to legalize sports betting

Fed watchdog probes treatment of immigrants in Texas lockup

Manson follower Van Houten gets another shot at release

US judge in Oregon to block new Trump abortion policy

California pushes talks on 1st-in-US police shooting rules

Brothers sue Jussie Smollett’s lawyers, claiming defamation

Ex-USC coach, parent to plead guilty in college bribery scam

Convicted ringleader in Texas dragging death to be executed

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!