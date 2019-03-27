Police: W.Va. driver stopped for speeding threatened Trump

West Virginia police have detained a driver who authorities say threatened to kill President Donald Trump and blow up the Pentagon.

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia police have detained a driver who authorities say threatened to kill President Donald Trump and blow up the Pentagon.

State police say in a news release the man was taken into custody following a traffic stop Wednesday along Interstate 68 in northern West Virginia.

The statement says a trooper saw a vehicle registered from Missouri speeding toward him. The trooper stopped the vehicle near Bruceton Mills and indicated the driver appeared to be confused and distressed and made concerning comments.

Police dogs indicated the presence of explosive materials inside the vehicle, but the statement said a search turned up no such devices.

The interstate was reopened after nearly four hours. The 42-year-old suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

This story has been corrected to show that no explosive devices were found.

