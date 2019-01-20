AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press January 20, 2019 12:00 am 01/20/2019 12:00am
Americans take stock of shutdown’s everyday effects

After 2016 ruling, battles over juvenile lifer cases persist

Ice glazes over swath of US as wind chills fall below zero

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Deputies shoot man after he kills 4, including baby daughter

Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to strangers

Landmark Air Force chapel suffering from leaks, corrosion

Houston home to rival Martin Luther King Day parades

Former CIA officer portrayed in ‘Argo’ film dead at 78

Paying for funerals impossible for many poor families

