Kirk Douglas celebrates 102nd birthday

By The Associated Press December 10, 2018 7:15 am 12/10/2018 07:15am
Actor Kirk Douglas got to celebrate his 102nd birthday with a special video message from his daughter-in-law.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a sweet tribute in an Instagram video Sunday. The actress and wife of Michael Douglas wrote, “Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk.”

The video featured photos of Douglas throughout his movie career and with family members.

 

Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk.

Douglas has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades and is perhaps best known for starring in the 1960 drama “Spartacus.”

