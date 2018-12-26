202.5
Home » National News » Gold, silver higher

Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 3:30 pm 12/26/2018 03:30pm
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,269.20 an ounce — up $1.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.98 an ounce — up 30.3 cents.

