Gold, silver higher

The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,269.20 an ounce — up $1.70. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.98 an ounce — up 30.3 cents.
The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,269.20 an ounce — up $1.70.
The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.98 an ounce — up 30.3 cents.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.