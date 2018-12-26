202.5
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press December 26, 2018 10:46 am 12/26/2018 10:46am
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.36 Canadian dollars, down from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.93 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Tuesday.

