Bush to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have announced former President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

The leaders of Congress from both parties say an arrival ceremony will be held for the former president on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

A funeral service is planned for Washington’s National Cathedral. The White House has said Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend.

The former president will be laid to rest Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M University.

The school announced Saturday Bush will be buried at the family plot next to his wife Barbara, who died in April, and their 3-year-old daughter Robin, who died in 1953.

Texas A&M University President Michael Young says no classes will be held on the day of Bush’s burial.

Bush didn’t attend Texas A&M but in 1991 chose the campus as the library’s site. The campus is located about 90 miles northwest of Houston, where Bush lived.

The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush.

The World War II hero, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath.

