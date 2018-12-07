AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EST

202.5
By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 12:00 am 12/07/2018 12:00am
Caregivers for 3600 migrant teens lack complete abuse checks

Man who drove into crowd convicted of first-degree murder

Trump Justice pick likely to be queried on Mueller comments

Trump chooses chief of the Army to be top military adviser

2 deadly shootings send a chill through black gun owners

Pearl Harbor survivor and Navy veteran recalls 1941 attack

In darkness and chaos, deputy killed by friendly fire

Survivors gather at Pearl Harbor for attack remembrance

Absentee vote changes may have invited ‘ballot harvesting’

Trump resort worker: No regrets speaking out about abuse

