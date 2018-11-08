Witnesses describe panic during Calif. bar shooting: ‘Everyone yelled get down’

People at the scene of the California bar shooting describe the terror and chaos inside the bar when the shooting broke out. Watch videos.

Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a 29-year-old hooded gunman dressed all in black opened fire during “college night” at a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in terror, authorities said Thursday.

Two women recount their experiences inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, when a man opened fire on bar-goers.

Jason Kaufman said he woke up to his 22-year-old son Cody’s friends pounding on his door early Thursday morning. Cody had been at Borderline Bar & Grill when a gunman killed 12 people and he was unaccounted for. He said he tracked his son’s phone and it’s still at the bar.

A woman who lives near Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California says college students at the bar had nowhere to hide as they fled when a gunman opened fire Wednesday night.

