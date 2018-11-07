202
AP Top U.S. News at 3:59 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 12:00 am 11/07/2018 12:00am
Democrats gain governors’ seats, but GOP holds some states

Added Democratic ranks pose threat to Trump governing agenda

Massachusetts backs transgender rights; Michigan OKs pot use

Close Texas loss may not dim O’Rourke’s political star

Thousands share photo of ex-inmate with #VOTED sticker

AP Explains: A close Georgia governor’s race, still ongoing

Pimp Dennis Hof wins Nevada legislative race after death

Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over program’s name change

Jury picked for US trial of Mexican drug lord El Chapo

Guam Catholic Church to file bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

