202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 12:00 am 10/27/2018 12:00am
Share

Pittsburgh synagogue massacre leaves 11 dead, 6 wounded

The Latest: Trump orders flags be flown at half-staff

Suspect in synagogue slayings spewed online hate for Jews

Mail bomb suspect’s personality changed radically

Many of bomb suspect’s conspiracy theories tracked Trump’s

Bomb scare rattles those touched by past political violence

Soros, the far right’s boogeyman, is again a target

Powerball numbers drawn for $750M jackpot

Oklahoma prosecutors resist push for prison alternatives

Islands regain some air, sea access after monster storm

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500