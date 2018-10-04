202
AP Top U.S. News at 12:30 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 12:00 am 10/04/2018 12:00am
7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina

US Navy veteran arrested in Utah in suspicious mailings

Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines

Ripple effect? Amazon’s $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere

APNewsBreak: Another rare fish pulled back from extinction

Future of Alaska oil check program weighs on governor’s race

Track Palin to spend year in custody after assault arrests

Closing arguments set in Chicago officer’s murder trial

Walkout teachers now in a drive to win US statehouse posts

National News
