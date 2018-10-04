7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina US Navy veteran arrested in Utah in suspicious mailings Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for…
7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in S. Carolina
US Navy veteran arrested in Utah in suspicious mailings
Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants
Probes of Trump taxes carry potential for millions in fines
Ripple effect? Amazon’s $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere
APNewsBreak: Another rare fish pulled back from extinction
Future of Alaska oil check program weighs on governor’s race
Track Palin to spend year in custody after assault arrests
Closing arguments set in Chicago officer’s murder trial
Walkout teachers now in a drive to win US statehouse posts
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.