How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stocks made solid gains Thursday as Apple and Qualcomm led a rally in technology companies. Drugmakers and health insurers also rose.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 15.26 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,904.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 147.07 points, or 0.6 percent, to 26,145.99.

The Nasdaq composite advanced 59.48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 8,013.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks sank 1.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,714.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 32.50 points, or 1.1 percent.

The Dow is up 229.45 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 111.17 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.14 points, or 0.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 230.57 points, or 8.6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,426.77 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,110.32 points, or 16.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 178.81 points, or 11.6 percent.

