Watch: Fans mourn Aretha Franklin at public viewing

By Ginger Whitaker August 28, 2018 10:27 am 08/28/2018 10:27am
Aretha Franklin lies in her casket at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WASHINGTON – Crowds gathered overnight in Detroit to pay respects Tuesday to Aretha Franklin.

A public viewing for the Queen of Soul is being held in the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Watch a pre-recorded feed from inside the viewing.

