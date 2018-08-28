Watch: Fans mourn Aretha Franklin at public viewing

Watch the public viewing for the Queen of Soul in the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

WASHINGTON – Crowds gathered overnight in Detroit to pay respects Tuesday to Aretha Franklin.

A public viewing for the Queen of Soul is being held in the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Watch a pre-recorded feed from inside the viewing.

