AP Top U.S. News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 12:00 am 08/17/2018 12:00am
Sales director for Backpage.com pleads guilty to conspiracy

Queen of Soul also leaves a powerful civil rights legacy

Colorado girls’ bodies were submerged in crude oil 4 days

Arrest made in more than 100 synthetic pot overdoses in park

Bishop: I have ‘profound remorse’ after sex abuse report

The Latest: Lawyer says girls’ bodies were submerged in oil

Evangelicals confront sex abuse problems in #MeToo era

Lawyers will seek to shift blame for warehouse fire at trial

Synthetic pot seen as a public health danger

2 shot during South Florida high school football game

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

