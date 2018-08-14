AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Report: Pennsylvania priests molested over 1,000 children The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody Kansas governor concedes GOP primary to secretary of state Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging Utah firefighter…
Report: Pennsylvania priests molested over 1,000 children
The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody
Kansas governor concedes GOP primary to secretary of state
Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging
Utah firefighter who died in California offered to help
New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case
Walz to face Johnson for Minnesota governor; Pawlenty loses
Lavish court spending in poor West Virginia triggers scandal
Judge sets deadline for Army specialist’s citizenship ruling
9 injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.