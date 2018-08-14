202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 12:00 am 08/14/2018 12:00am
Report: Pennsylvania priests molested over 1,000 children

The Latest: New Mexico defendant in immigration custody

Kansas governor concedes GOP primary to secretary of state

Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging

Utah firefighter who died in California offered to help

New Mexico bail reforms shaped ruling in compound case

Walz to face Johnson for Minnesota governor; Pawlenty loses

Lavish court spending in poor West Virginia triggers scandal

Judge sets deadline for Army specialist’s citizenship ruling

9 injured in apparent natural gas explosion in Denver

