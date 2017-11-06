Photos: Gunman kills 26, wounds 20 at Texas church

WASHINGTON — Twenty-six people are dead after 26-year-old Devin Kelley walked into a Baptist church in a small, tight-knit Texas community on Sunday morning and opened fire.

It was the nation’s deadliest church shooting and the deadliest shooting in Texas.

Victims’ ages range from 5-years-old to 72; and the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter is included among the dead.

An official says Kelley fled in a vehicle after the attack and was killed either by a self-inflicted wound or by police.

Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

