Photos: Gunman kills 26, wounds 20 at Texas church

November 6, 2017 7:58 am 11/06/2017 07:58am
WASHINGTON — Twenty-six people are dead after 26-year-old Devin Kelley walked into a Baptist church in a small, tight-knit Texas community on Sunday morning and opened fire.

It was the nation’s deadliest church shooting and the deadliest shooting in Texas.

Victims’ ages range from 5-years-old to 72; and the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter is included among the dead.

An official says Kelley fled in a vehicle after the attack and was killed either by a self-inflicted wound or by police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

