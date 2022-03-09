On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s introduction of foreign fighters from Syria will make life significantly more dangerous for Ukrainians and anyone there helping them.
The Hunt: Wave of terrorism expected in Ukraine
March 9, 2022, 5:55 PM
