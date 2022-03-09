RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
The Hunt: Wave of terrorism expected in Ukraine

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 9, 2022, 5:55 PM

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s introduction of foreign fighters from Syria will make life significantly more dangerous for Ukrainians and anyone there helping them.

download audio
Hans Jakob Schindler on introduction of foreign fighters from Syria

