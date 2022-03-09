The Hunt: Wave of terrorism expected in Ukraine J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, tells WTOP's J.J. Green that Russian President Vladimir Putin's introduction of foreign fighters from Syria will make life significantly more dangerous for Ukrainians.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s introduction of foreign fighters from Syria will make life significantly more dangerous for Ukrainians and anyone there helping them. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Hans Jakob Schindler on introduction of foreign fighters from Syria

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.