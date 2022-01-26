CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
The Hunt: DHS warns Domestic Violent Extremists may try to attack the power grid

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 6:32 PM

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning that domestic violent extremists may try to attack the power grid.

On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Joshua Skule, former FBI Intelligence official, says the threat may have more to do with Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

download audio
The Hunt: Jan. 26, 2022 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

