The Hunt: DHS warns Domestic Violent Extremists may try to attack the power grid J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning that domestic violent extremists may try to attack the power grid. WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green discusses how it may be tied to the current conflict in Ukraine in this week's edition of The Hunt.

J.J. Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent.

