In this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, says Americans need to realize that domestic terrorism doesn’t operate in a bubble.
The Hunt: What to expect from domestic terrorists in the US in 2022
December 30, 2021, 2:49 PM
Related News
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.