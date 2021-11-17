CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
The Hunt: Liverpool terror suspect’s motive

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 7:24 PM

Authorities say the person suspected of committing a terror attack in the U.K. last Sunday had been denied asylum in 2014.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Liam Duffy, Strategic Advisor for the Counter Extremism Project, said the suspect may have gotten lost while looking for his target.

The Hunt: Nov. 17, 2021 (J.J. Green)

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

