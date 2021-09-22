Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: What are…

The Hunt: What are the key threats facing the US?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 22, 2021, 8:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
The Hunt: Sept. 22, 2021 (J.J. Green)

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” FBI Director Christopher Wray details, during a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, his most pressing concerns.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

Space Force's talent management system focuses on development, work-life balance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up