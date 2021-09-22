The Hunt: What are the key threats facing the US?

On this week's edition of "The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," FBI Director Christopher Wray details, during a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, his most pressing concerns.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” FBI Director Christopher Wray details, during a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee, his most pressing concerns.

toggle audio on and off

toggle audio on and off

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.