The Hunt: Concern grows about terror groups inside Taliban-controlled Afghanistan J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

WTOP's J.J. Green discusses whether Al Qaida or ISIS has the capability to launch terror attacks from Afghanistan with a national security expert on this week's edition of The Hunt.

Pentagon officials were grilled this week about whether Al Qaida or ISIS has the capability to launch terror attacks from Afghanistan. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said there are three main concerns. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Sept. 29, 2021

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

