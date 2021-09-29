The Hunt: Concern grows about terror groups inside Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

WTOP's J.J. Green discusses whether Al Qaida or ISIS has the capability to launch terror attacks from Afghanistan with a national security expert on this week's edition of The Hunt.
Pentagon officials were grilled this week about whether Al Qaida or ISIS has the capability to launch terror attacks from Afghanistan.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said there are three main concerns.
The Hunt: Sept. 29, 2021
