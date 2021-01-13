The Hunt: Chasing domestic terrorists who attacked US Capitol J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

The rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have been labeled domestic terrorists. WTOP's J.J. Green breaks down what comes next.

The rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have been labeled domestic terrorists. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Marc Polymeropoulos and Douglas London, retired CIA officers with experience chasing international terrorists, talk about how to find those responsible. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Jan. 13, 2021 (J.J. Green)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.