CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Chasing domestic…

The Hunt: Chasing domestic terrorists who attacked US Capitol

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

January 13, 2021, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have been labeled domestic terrorists.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Marc Polymeropoulos and Douglas London, retired CIA officers with experience chasing international terrorists, talk about how to find those responsible.

download audio
The Hunt: Jan. 13, 2021 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

capitol riot

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump frees former aides from ethics pledge, lobbying ban

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Pt. 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Pt. 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up