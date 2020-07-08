The Hunt: Do terrorism de-radicalization programs work? J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter-Extremism project join's WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green to discuss the effectiveness of de-radicalization programs.

Khairi Saadallah, the 25-year-old Libyan refugee arrested after a terror attack that left an American dead in the UK, was involved in a so-called de-radicalization program. In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains how the program works. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: July 8, 2020 (J.J. Green)

