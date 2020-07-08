CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
The Hunt: Do terrorism de-radicalization programs work?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 8, 2020, 8:00 PM

Khairi Saadallah, the 25-year-old Libyan refugee arrested after a terror attack that left an American dead in the UK, was involved in a so-called de-radicalization program.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains how the program works.

download audio
The Hunt: July 8, 2020 (J.J. Green)

