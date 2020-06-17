Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Air Force…

The Hunt: Air Force Sergeant charged with targeted killing of federal officer

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

June 17, 2020, 8:08 PM

An Air Force sergeant who is already in jail for the killing of a California sheriff’s deputy was charged this week with murdering a federal security officer in Oakland.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green: Scott Stewart, VP at Torchstone Global, discusses the situation, which may be a case of domestic terrorism.

The Hunt: June 17, 2020 (J.J. Green)

jj green | The Hunt

