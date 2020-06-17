The Hunt: Air Force Sergeant charged with targeted killing of federal officer J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

An Air Force sergeant who is already in jail for the killing of a California sheriff’s deputy was charged this week with murdering a federal security officer in Oakland. In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green: Scott Stewart, VP at Torchstone Global, discusses the situation, which may be a case of domestic terrorism. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: June 17, 2020 (J.J. Green)

