The Hunt: Why the US designated a Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization

Earlier this week the U.S. government took the unprecedented step of designating a Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization.
On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green, Scott Stewart, Vice President of Tactical Intelligence at Stratfor explains why that’s important.
