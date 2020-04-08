Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Why the…

The Hunt: Why the US designated a Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

April 8, 2020, 9:03 PM

Earlier this week the U.S. government took the unprecedented step of designating a Russian white supremacist group a terrorist organization.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP NSC JJ Green, Scott Stewart, Vice President of Tactical Intelligence at Stratfor explains why that’s important.

download audio
April 8, 2020 | (Scott Stewart with JJ Green)

