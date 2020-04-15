Home » National Security News » The Hunt: 5 Tajik…

The Hunt: 5 Tajik nationals arrested in Germany over possible involvement in plot against US forces

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

April 15, 2020, 7:02 PM

Five Tajik nationals were arrested by German police on suspicion they were members of an Islamic State cell planning attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Germany.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, spoke from Germany about what happened.

download audio
The Hunt: April 15, 2020 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green | National Security News

