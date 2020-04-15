The Hunt: 5 Tajik nationals arrested in Germany over possible involvement in plot against US forces

Five Tajik nationals were arrested by German police on suspicion they were members of an Islamic State cell planning attacks on U.S. forces stationed in Germany.
In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, spoke from Germany about what happened.
