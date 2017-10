WASHINGTON — What was going through the mind of Stephen Paddock, the man who massacred 58 people in Las Vegas last week?

Former FBI senior intelligence adviser Phillip Mud addresses the shooter’s motive and tactics in this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green.

Mud: I think we're going to end up with a motive that is not clear WTOP'S J.J. Green | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/THE-HUNT-OCT-11-jgr-web.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.