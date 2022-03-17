RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » DC cherry blossoms hit…

DC cherry blossoms hit peduncle elongation stage

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It almost sounds like a phrase you shouldn’t say in polite company, but D.C.’s cherry blossoms have reached stage four of six: peduncle elongation.

The National Park Service made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Peduncle elongation is the stage before the arrival of puffy white, and then peak bloom. Peduncle is the stalk bearing a flower or fruit.

The blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom between March 22 and March 25. But bear in mind: That’s a prediction, not a guarantee.

West Basin Drive is closed for the setup of the Tidal Basin welcome area, which opens this Saturday.

Among the festival’s first official events will be the Cherry Blossom Family Celebration at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on Saturday, and the ticketed opening ceremony at the Warner Theatre on Sunday.

If you don’t have tickets to Sunday’s event, you can watch a livestream on the festival’s YouTube channel. See a list of events on the festival’s website.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up