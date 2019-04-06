Petalpalooza drenches DC’s Wharf in pink

From shirts, to signs, to decorations, the color pink was prominent along the Wharf as DC's Cherry Blossom Party moves to the Southwest Waterfront on Saturday. See photos and video.



From shirts, to signs, to decorations, the color pink was prominent along the Wharf as D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Party moves to the Southwest Waterfront on Saturday.

It’s called Petalpalooza, and it’s part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Visitors listened to music coming from multiple stages set up along the pier. The many shops and restaurants also got into the spirit, offering cherry blossom themed cocktails and foods, including one vendor selling cookies in the shape of cherry blossoms.



The “mayor” of the Wharf made an appearance at the Petalpalooza donning a pink suit. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

Attendees were able to channel their inner artist by bringing a blank canvas to life with color. Those wanting to feel the wind on their hair could skate along a backdrop of pink cherry blossoms. Other events included a fire pit where marshmallows could be cooked up to make the perfect s’more.

The daylong family and pet-friendly event is free and open to people of all ages. The festivities will be capped off with a fireworks show that begins at 8:30 pm.

Those hoping to make their way to the Wharf before the festivities end are encouraged to use Metro. To do that get off at L’Enfant Plaza and ride the free SW Neighborhood Shuttle to the Wharf.

