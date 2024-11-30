Smash Records celebrates 4 decades in DC with Black Cat show

Smash Records in Adams Morgan is celebrating 40 years in business with a concert at the Black Cat on 14th Street.

Smash Records in Adams Morgan is celebrating 40 years in business with a concert Saturday night at Black Cat on 14th Street.

The small record shop, which caters to rock, punk and hard core music, opened in Georgetown in 1984 in a small storefront near the Key Bridge.

The store sells vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, T-shirts and other clothing — all focusing on the punk, rock and indie genres.

The original owner, Bobby Polsky, eventually gave up the store around 2005 and the mantle was taken up by Matthew Moffatt, who owns the store now in its current spot — on 18th Street in Adams Morgan, where it has been since 2007.

“It just started off as a true rock ‘n’ roll store,” said Moffatt, who adds the store has lasted this long because of its ability to adapt to changing times.

“We didn’t know vinyl was going to come back, but fortunately it did. We’ve been able to kind of adjust with the times.”

Saturday night’s concert at Black Cat will feature an album release by DC band the Des Demonas. They’ll be playing pieces from their newly released second album, called Apocalyptic Boom! Boom!

Other featured artists will include 90s punk band The Goons and Indie Rock pioneers Lorelei. Doors for the show open at 8 p.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.