Soul music icon Oleta Adams reflects on her legacy as she bids farewell to the stage

Legendary singer-songwriter Oleta Adams has spent over five decades captivating audiences with her soulful voice. Now, as she prepares for her final concert in the nation’s capital at The Birchmere, Adams opens up.

Veteran soul singer Oleta Adams reflected on her five-decade career with WTOP before her final show at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA.(Courtesy Tom Van Kooten Photography) Veteran soul singer Oleta Adams reflected on her five-decade career with WTOP before her final show at The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA.(Courtesy Tom Van Kooten Photography) Legendary singer-songwriter Oleta Adams has spent over five decades captivating audiences with her soulful voice, heartfelt lyrics and impassioned performances. Now, as she prepares for her final concert in the nation’s capital at The Birchmere, Adams opens up about her career, the decision to retire and the legacy she leaves behind.

Reflecting on her retirement, Adams shared that the music industry’s evolving demands, along with personal considerations, shaped her decision. “After 53 years (of doing this), normally people retire after 30 years or 25. I put in 53,” Adams told WTOP.

“Today everything is so complicated. The cost of travel, paying for everyone, baggage fees … it adds up. My husband and I decided we want to do other things while we can still move around,” she said.

At 71, Adams has achieved a career many can only dream of, not only building a loyal fan base but also creating music that has helped her listeners through moments of joy and sorrow. With hits like “Get Here” and “I Just Had to Hear Your Voice,” her soulful ballads have left an indelible mark on generations of fans, especially during pivotal times in their lives.

“I’ve had people tell me, ‘Thank you so much for helping me through med school,’ or ‘Thank you for being there for us when my father died,'” Adams reflected. “That’s what I wanted to do. I never said to God, ‘I want to be a big star.’ I just wanted to sing to the people.”

For Adams, the accolades and achievements were secondary to the lives her music touched. In a world where fame is often chased and celebrated, Adams’ approach was refreshingly grounded.

“I kind of feel like I missed the stardom, because I never felt like a celebrity, ever,” she said. “I was there, but I missed the show. But that’s OK, because it kept my feet on the ground.”

As Adams takes her last bow, she leaves with a sense of fulfillment, having realized her artistic vision and purpose.

Early in her career, her song “I’ve Got to Sing My Song” — an anthem about her resolve to follow her passion for music despite her preacher father’s reservations — set the tone for her future. “I absolutely did what I came to do,” she said with pride. “In the fullest meaning of that statement. And I gave my all, regardless of the number of people who showed up.”

The significance of leaving a legacy has become more meaningful as she approaches retirement.

Adams and her husband, drummer John Cushon, have no children, but she sees her music as the legacy she passes on to others.

“The goal is to leave a positive mark. To make a difference in our world by touching someone else’s life,” she explained. “I feel like I’m part of everyone who has enjoyed that music that God gave me. It lives on through them.”

Throughout her career, Adams admitted, she focused a lot of attention on technical proficiency.

Listening to her body of work now, she said, is a more purely enjoyable experience.

“I used to be so critical of me, (but) I listen now and I’m just so blown away,” Adams said. “And I cry … I had no idea it was that grand. It was so easy once.”

As she prepares to leave the stage, Adams reflected on the physical and emotional demands of decades performing. Singing, touring and practicing have become more challenging with age, and her voice, she noted, doesn’t exactly sound the way it once did.

“I have so much anxiety each time I know I have to sing again because it doesn’t sound the way I want,” she confided. “I didn’t want to get to a place where people would go, ‘Girl, you need to let it go.'”

So for her final show in the D.C. area, Adams is returning to The Birchmere — a venue that holds a special place in her heart, with over 20 years of performances that felt like coming home.

“We just have a wonderful time there,” Adams remarked. “I’m so fond of that place. It’s like a combination between a picnic and a church … the three o’clock service!”

Though she is ready to step away from the stage, Adams exudes peace and a deep gratitude for the journey. For her, success was never about fame or wealth, but about connecting with audiences and providing solace through song.

Her career highlights include unforgettable collaborations and performances with icons like Phil Collins and orchestras worldwide. Yet, it’s the quieter, personal connections with fans that she treasures most.

“When you tell me there’s a young lady lying down in a gurney after the show, terminally ill, but her dream was to see Oleta Adams — that becomes (a) moment I remember,” she shared. “It taught me how important what I do really is.”

Adams’ impact isn’t limited to her fans; she’s become an inspiration and mentor for aspiring artists, often advising them to appreciate the wisdom of those who came before.

She received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music in 1995, an honor she clearly still cherishes.

“I pray that young people will value those things that are said to them by their elders,” Adams said. “Prepare for the success. Know who you are. Be versatile, but even with the versatility, stick to who you are. Do it because you love the music, be kind, and practice, practice, practice.”

For Adams, retirement is less a farewell than a new beginning — a chance to explore, live simply and give back to her local community in Kansas City, where she and her husband are already involved in their church.

“We want to serve people in our community and it’s easier to not be worried about a show,” she said. “It’s time to just live more simply more simply, to love more, (and) to help where you are.”

In her final encore, Adams leaves the stage with the same authenticity and grace that has defined her career. Her legacy — one of resilience, compassion, and the healing power of music — will continue to resonate, long after the final note fades.

“I did it,” she reflects. “Now I can feel ‘OK, you accomplished what you set out to do,’ and then walk away.”

Oleta Adams’ final show at The Birchmere in Alexandria is Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Information can be found here.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.