TikTok and Billboard team up for top 50 song chart

The latest Billboard chart features music a lot of people only hear snippets of — the 50 most popular songs on TikTok, the short-form video-sharing app.

The most popular song on the inaugural TikTok Billboard Top 50 is “SkeeYee” by Sexyy Red, who has four songs on this week’s chart.

Doja Cat is No. 2 with “Paint the Town Red.”

Taylor Swift’s “August” is No. 3. Swift has the most songs on the list, with six.

The chart measures the most popular songs on the platform each week, based on number of views, user engagement and how many videos are made using the song.

Billboard’s lists have been influential in a growing number of formats — the first chart was released in 1913.

Not all the songs that are popular on TikTok are new. Number 10 on the inaugural chart is “Let it Whip” by Dazz Band, which was a No. 5 Top 100 hit in 1982.

See the full list at Billboard.com.

