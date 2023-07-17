Grateful Dead comes back to life for final show of their final tour

The band that resurrected the Grateful Dead, Dead & Company, played their final show of their final tour Sunday night in San Francisco, California. Deadheads both young and old danced to the final jam brought in part by a D.C. native.
Oteil Burbridge — born and raised in D.C. — sang “High Times” during the last show that also saw long improvised performances of fan favorites “Bertha,” “Truckin’” and “Not Fadeaway.”
The multi-instrumental musician joined the incepted group in 2015 along with pop rock heartthrob John Mayer. Burbridge played bass, drums and even banjo for the Grateful Dead revival band. He had previously spent over a decade with The Allman Brothers Band.
The two joined original Dead bandmates Mickey Hart and Bob Weir.
The band became another cultural touchstone appealing to both fans from the ’70s and new Millennial and Gen Z “Deadheads” during their eight-year stretch that spanned over 200 live shows.
They began their last tour in Los Angeles, winding across the country and even stopping in Bristow, Virginia, on June 3 for the band’s last D.C.-area show.
“So if someone tells you it’s your last show, it’s gonna be a different show than if it’s not. And so you just tell yourself that before and this whole tour is like that,” Burbridge told the “Dead Air with [Gary] Lambert and [David] Gans” podcast in May. “It’s the final tour … you’ve got two months to live.”
Burbridge also sang “High Times” during the band’s first set of the last show.
You can watch the full concert at Nugs.tv.
