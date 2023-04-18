All Things Go Music Festival announces lineup for 2023

Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and boygenius will be among headliners at the 2023 All Things Go Music Festival.

The annual music festival returns to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, for two days this fall: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Single- and two-day passes can be purchased online starting with a presale this Thursday, followed by general sales on Friday. Find more information on the festival’s website.

Founded in 2011, All Things Go bills itself as a “D.C.-based music festival and creative-house specializing in forward thinking digital and live music experiences.”

See the festival’s full lineup below, or click here for the poster.

Saturday, Sept. 30:

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mt. Joy

Lizzy McAlpine

Dayglow

Fletcher

Suki Waterhouse

Peach Pit

Raye

Tegan and Sara

The Wombats

Sudan Archives

Last Dinosaurs

Vacations

Jensen McRae

Hemlocke Springs

Sunday, Oct. 1:

Lana Del Rey

boygenius

MUNA

Beabadoobee

Arlo Parks

Alex G

Alvvays

Ethel Cain

Samia

Leith Ross

Vundabar

Tommy Lefroy

Meet Me @ The Altar

Ella Jane

Juliana Madrid

Free Range