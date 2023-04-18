All Things Go Music Festival announces lineup for 2023

Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and boygenius will be among headliners at the 2023 All Things Go Music Festival.
The annual music festival returns to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, for two days this fall: Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
Single- and two-day passes can be purchased online starting with a presale this Thursday, followed by general sales on Friday. Find more information on the festival’s website.
Founded in 2011, All Things Go bills itself as a “D.C.-based music festival and creative-house specializing in forward thinking digital and live music experiences.”
See the festival’s full lineup below, or click here for the poster.
Saturday, Sept. 30:
Maggie Rogers
Carly Rae Jepsen
Mt. Joy
Lizzy McAlpine
Dayglow
Fletcher
Suki Waterhouse
Peach Pit
Raye
Tegan and Sara
The Wombats
Sudan Archives
Last Dinosaurs
Vacations
Jensen McRae
Hemlocke Springs
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Lana Del Rey
boygenius
MUNA
Beabadoobee
Arlo Parks
Alex G
Alvvays
Ethel Cain
Samia
Leith Ross
Vundabar
Tommy Lefroy
Meet Me @ The Altar
Ella Jane
Juliana Madrid
Free Range