Drake, 21 Savage to bring ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ to DC

Grammy Award-winning artist Drake announced Monday that he’ll speed through the District’s Capital One Arena this summer for the rapper’s 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.
The “It’s All a Blur Tour” will stop in D.C. on Friday, July 28, bringing the two collaborators together for a shared tour. The artists will also makes stops in Toronto, New York, Miami and several other locations. It will be Drake’s first time headlining a tour since before the pandemic.
Drake first hinted that he would pull off a new set of songs, and a potential tour, in early 2023 during a weekend show set at the Apollo Theater in New York.
“I thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you,” Drake said. “I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you, maybe this year — I might get bored and make another one.”
This tour will mark the second time that Drake has asked his collaborator 21 Savage, “can you do something for me?” and the first time the two toured together since the pandemic.