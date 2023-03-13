Drake, 21 Savage to bring ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’ to DC

This tour will mark the second time that Drake has asked his collaborator 21 Savage, "can you do something for me?" and the first time the two toured together since the pandemic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and 21 Savage performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images for SiriusXM/Dimitrios Kambouris) Getty Images for SiriusXM/Dimitrios Kambouris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: 21 Savage and Drake perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images for SiriusXM/Dimitrios Kambouris) Getty Images for SiriusXM/Dimitrios Kambouris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: 21 Savage and Drake perform on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: 21 Savage and Drake perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Grammy Award-winning artist Drake announced Monday that he’ll speed through the District’s Capital One Arena this summer for the rapper’s 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur Tour” will stop in D.C. on Friday, July 28, bringing the two collaborators together for a shared tour. The artists will also makes stops in Toronto, New York, Miami and several other locations. It will be Drake’s first time headlining a tour since before the pandemic.

Drake first hinted that he would pull off a new set of songs, and a potential tour, in early 2023 during a weekend show set at the Apollo Theater in New York.

“I thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time, none of those things are stopping making music for you,” Drake said. “I hope I can strike up some more emotions for you, maybe this year — I might get bored and make another one.”

This tour will mark the second time that Drake has asked his collaborator 21 Savage, “can you do something for me?” and the first time the two toured together since the pandemic.

Tickets will be available for presale Wednesday, with general sales opening Friday at noon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.