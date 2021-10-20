1967 Grateful Dead shirt sells for $17,640 at auction

One of the Grateful Dead's earliest official T-shirts sold Friday for a whopping $17,640 in a Sotheby's auction.

One of the Grateful Dead’s earliest official T-shirts sold Friday for a whopping $17,640 in a Sotheby’s auction.

The auction house said the yellow 1967 tee was designed by Hells Angel and graphic artist Allan “Gut” Terk, and came from Dan Healy’s collection. Healy was an audio engineer who worked with the Dead.

The shirt was part of Sotheby’s “From the Vault: Property from the Grateful Dead and Friends” auction.

The winner of the auction, Outlaw Archive, said in an Instagram post that it was purchased to “keep the memory of #GutTerk alive and to keep his history together under one roof.”

The shirt was originally estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000.