Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Music News » 1967 Grateful Dead shirt…

1967 Grateful Dead shirt sells for $17,640 at auction

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 20, 2021, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One of the Grateful Dead’s earliest official T-shirts sold Friday for a whopping $17,640 in a Sotheby’s auction.

The auction house said the yellow 1967 tee was designed by Hells Angel and graphic artist Allan “Gut” Terk, and came from Dan Healy’s collection. Healy was an audio engineer who worked with the Dead.

The shirt was part of Sotheby’s “From the Vault: Property from the Grateful Dead and Friends” auction.

The winner of the auction, Outlaw Archive, said in an Instagram post that it was purchased to “keep the memory of #GutTerk alive and to keep his history together under one roof.”

The shirt was originally estimated to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Outlaw Archive (@outlawarchive)

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Senate appropriators want to add $24 billion to defense budget in bill

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up