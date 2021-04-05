CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Music News » Review: Rhiannon Giddens considers…

Review: Rhiannon Giddens considers the meaning of home

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, “They’re Calling Me Home” (Nonesuch)

Rhiannon Giddens’ new album masterfully mixes the music of Ireland, Italy, Appalachia and heaven.

A year of death and lockdown left Giddens thinking about home and all the word means. That inspired “They’re Calling Me Home,” a 12-tune travelogue that shrinks the world by covering lots of ground, with the great beyond always nearby.

Giddens and Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi both live in Ireland and recorded the album near Dublin, which accounts for the set’s Celtic underpinning.

Their reinvention of “Amazing Grace” possesses the gentle beauty of the Irish countryside, with Giddens’ evocative humming supported by a frame drum and uilleann pipes. On the title cut she’s mournful but hopeful, contemplating transfiguration and accompanied by an accordion’s drone, while the somber ballad “When I Was In My Prime” will inspire another round at the pub.

The music never stays in one place for long. “Nenna Nenna” is a charming Italian lullaby, and the 1920s fiddle tune “Waterbound” is performed as a campfire singalong, with stellar support from Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu.

Banjo, viola and whistle further connect the musical roots, as does the powerhouse instrument that is Giddens’ voice, her arresting alto vibrato soaring with amazing grace.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Music News

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up