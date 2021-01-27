CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » Music News » Singer Halsey is pregnant…

Singer Halsey is pregnant with 1st child

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise!”

A representative for the singer didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Celebrity News | Entertainment News | Music News

UPDATED: Biden repeals Schedule F, overturns Trump workforce policies with new executive order

State Dept seeks to overcome ‘stunning loss of expertise’ from Trump hiring freeze

CIA no longer waiting for new employees to come to them

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up