Fall festival canceled in Virginia due to virus concerns

The Associated Press

May 1, 2020, 6:17 AM

FERRUM, Va. — A fall festival in Virginia has been canceled due to virus safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the 47th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival said Thursday on Facebook the October festival in Ferrum has been rescheduled for next year.

Organizers say they will host a virtual event that same month.

Officials say in a news release reported by news outlets that they canceled the festival since they don’t know what the state’s guidelines on the virus will be in the coming months.

The Roanoke Times reports the event draws nearly 12,000 people to Ferrum College and features a host of talents.

