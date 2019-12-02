Dua Lipa just announced her album title in the most clever way

Dua Lipa has finally revealed more details about her upcoming album. But she didn't just say it, she showed it -- with a tattoo.

But she didn’t just say it, she showed it — with a tattoo.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the title for the album with a rather cheeky Instagram post showing a tattoo on her arm with the album’s name — “Future Nostalgia.” She began working on her sophomore album since last spring.

But fans still have to wait because the album won’t be out until sometime in 2020.

That’s not all, she’s also going on a European tour, “Future Nostalgia 2020 European Arena Tour,” which will kick off April 26 in Madrid, Spain, she posted on Instagram.

“It’s more disco orientated, 80s-inspired,” she recently told Billboard. “It’s fun. It’s honest lyrics, but not taking myself too seriously. I just want people when they hear it just to want to dance and just to have fun and just to go out and spend time with their friends.”

