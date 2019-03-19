Setting a ‘record’: The 45 turns 70

Before streaming services and digital downloads, millions of people got their music fix from the 45 rpm single. Those 7-inch wax discs turned 70 this week.

This March 8, 2017 photo shows a display of 45 RPM records at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, Tenn. The Stax recording studio’s roster of stars included Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes and the Staple Singers. Stax eventually went bankrupt but the museum showcases everything from costumes to cars to walls of hit records. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Before streaming services and digital downloads, millions of people got their music fix from the 45 rpm single.

First rolled out by RCA in 1949, the 7-inch wax disc with its distinctive large central hole became the ideal way to buy the songs you wanted to play over and over.

1974 was considered the 45’s peak year — 200 million of them were sold. And all you needed was a dollar or less.

By 1979, the vinyl single’s glory days were in steep decline. Jukeboxes started to fall out of favor as more music lovers bought LP (long playing) albums and cassette tapes.

About 25 years later, Apple launched iTunes and digital downloads changed the audio landscape once again.

I'm no @ThatEricAlper, but name the first 45rpm single you ever bought. pic.twitter.com/G9H0HVB3GX — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) March 16, 2019

I showed this to co-workers in the WTOP newsroom. Nobody under 40 knew what it is. Got a related story coming up on air and online soon. pic.twitter.com/sDZ9k2LOj5 — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) March 19, 2019

Just a small number of my old 45s pic.twitter.com/HfEajX18ZB — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) March 19, 2019

45s! 🙃 Bought one at a yard-sale and had to find the little plastic insert thingy to play it! pic.twitter.com/yHbe9Dhx2H — Mary de Pompa (@dePompaWTOP) March 17, 2019

went to the record shop with my grandmother in North Carolina and picked this out – still has my hot rod model car stickers! pic.twitter.com/pCJnrzk8K8 — Harry Costner (@costnerMedia) March 16, 2019

The 45 isn’t completely gone, however.

There are still specialty outlets that release them. In particular, Jack White of the White Stripes and his Third Man label.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

