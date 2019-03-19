202
Home » Music News » Setting a 'record': The…

Setting a ‘record’: The 45 turns 70

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP March 19, 2019 9:43 am 03/19/2019 09:43am
23 Shares

Before streaming services and digital downloads, millions of people got their music fix from the 45 rpm single. Those 7-inch wax discs turned 70 this week.

Before streaming services and digital downloads, millions of people got their music fix from the 45 rpm single.

First rolled out by RCA in 1949, the 7-inch wax disc with its distinctive large central hole became the ideal way to buy the songs you wanted to play over and over.

1974 was considered the 45’s peak year — 200 million of them were sold. And all you needed was a dollar or less.

By 1979, the vinyl single’s glory days were in steep decline. Jukeboxes started to fall out of favor as more music lovers bought LP (long playing) albums and cassette tapes.

About 25 years later, Apple launched iTunes and digital downloads changed the audio landscape once again.

The 45 isn’t completely gone, however.

There are still specialty outlets that release them. In particular, Jack White of the White Stripes and his Third Man label.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
45 rpm 45 single Entertainment News Music News National News Photo Galleries records vinyl records Will Vitka
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
Today in History: March 25
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600